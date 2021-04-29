Cricket Match
Zimbabwe
124-5 (46.4 ov)
Pakistan
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
|Zimbabwe 1st
|124-5 (46.4 ov)
|Zimbabwe are 124 for 5
Zimbabwe 1st Innings124-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.S. Masvaure
|c Butt b Afridi
|11
|30
|2
|0
|36.67
|K.T. Kasuza
|b Ali
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.K. Musakanda
|b Ali
|14
|41
|1
|1
|34.15
|B.R.M. Taylor (c)
|c Ashraf b Ali
|5
|29
|0
|0
|17.24
|M. Shumba
|run out (Butt)
|27
|50
|5
|0
|54.00
|R. Kaia
|Not out
|48
|93
|7
|0
|51.61
|R.W. Chakabva
|Not out
|19
|32
|2
|0
|59.38
|Extras
|0
|Total
|46.4 Overs, 5 wkts
|124
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Kasuza 1.5ov
- 18 Masvaure 8.5ov
- 30 Musakanda 17.1ov
- 30 Taylor 18.2ov
- 89 Shumba 35.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|11
|4
|32
|1
|2.91
|H. Ali
|10
|2
|33
|2
|3.30
|N. Ali
|10
|2
|20
|1
|2.00
|F. Ashraf
|7
|3
|14
|0
|2.00
|S. Khan
|8
|1
|25
|0
|3.13
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Apr - 3rd May 2021
- Toss
- Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Harare Sports Club
- Umpires
- L Rusere, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- I Chabi
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- C Phiri
Live Commentary
-
46.4
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
46.3
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
46.2
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
46.1
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
45.6
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
45.5
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
45.4
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
45.3
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
45.2
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
45.1
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
44.6
Hassan Ali to Regis Chakabva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
44.5
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
44.4
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
44.3
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Leg cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
44.2
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
44.1
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
43.6
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
43.5
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Afridi, fielded by Rizwan.
-
43.4
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
43.3
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
43.2
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
43.1
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
42.6
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
42.5
Hassan Ali to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Afridi.
-
42.4
Hassan Ali to Regis Chakabva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
42.3
Hassan Ali to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
42.2
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Alam, fielded by Ali.
-
42.1
Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
41.6
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
41.5
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
41.4
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
41.3
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
41.2
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
41.1
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
40.6
Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
40.5
Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
40.4
Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
40.3
Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
40.2
Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
40.1
Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
39.6
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
39.5
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
39.4
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Alam.
-
39.3
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
39.2
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
39.1
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
38.6
Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
38.5
FOUR! Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
38.4
Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
38.3
Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
38.2
Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
38.1
APPEAL! Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Alam, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
37.6
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
37.5
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
37.4
Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
37.3
Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
37.2
FOUR! Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
37.1
APPEAL! Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.