Day 1 of 5
Badge

Zimbabwe

124-5 (46.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
Zimbabwe 1st 124-5 (46.4 ov)
Zimbabwe 1st Innings124-5

zimbabwe Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.S. Masvaure c Butt b Afridi 11 30 2 0 36.67
K.T. Kasuza b Ali 0 5 0 0 0.00
T.K. Musakanda b Ali 14 41 1 1 34.15
B.R.M. Taylor (c) c Ashraf b Ali 5 29 0 0 17.24
M. Shumba run out (Butt) 27 50 5 0 54.00
R. Kaia Not out 48 93 7 0 51.61
R.W. Chakabva Not out 19 32 2 0 59.38
Extras 0
Total 46.4 Overs, 5 wkts 124
To Bat: 
D.T. Tiripano,
T.S. Chisoro,
B. Muzarabani,
R. Ngarava

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Kasuza 1.5ov
  2. 18 Masvaure 8.5ov
  3. 30 Musakanda 17.1ov
  4. 30 Taylor 18.2ov
  5. 89 Shumba 35.6ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Afridi 11 4 32 1 2.91
H. Ali 10 2 33 2 3.30
N. Ali 10 2 20 1 2.00
F. Ashraf 7 3 14 0 2.00
S. Khan 8 1 25 0 3.13

Match Details

Date
29th Apr - 3rd May 2021
Toss
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Harare Sports Club
Umpires
L Rusere, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
I Chabi
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
C Phiri

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 29, 2021 12:24pm

  •  

    46.4

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    46.3

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    46.2

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    46.1

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    45.6

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    45.5

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    45.4

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    45.3

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    45.2

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    45.1

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    44.6

    Hassan Ali to Regis Chakabva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    44.5

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    44.4

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    44.3

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Leg cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    44.2

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    44.1

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    43.6

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.

  •  

    43.5

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Afridi, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    43.4

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    43.3

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    43.2

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    43.1

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    42.6

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    42.5

    Hassan Ali to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Afridi.

  •  

    42.4

    Hassan Ali to Regis Chakabva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    42.3

    Hassan Ali to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    42.2

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Alam, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    42.1

    Hassan Ali to Roy Kaia. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    41.6

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    41.5

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ashraf.

  •  

    41.4

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    41.3

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    41.2

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    41.1

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    40.6

    Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    40.5

    Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    40.4

    Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    40.3

    Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    40.2

    Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    40.1

    Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    39.6

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    39.5

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    39.4

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Alam.

  •  

    39.3

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    39.2

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.

  •  

    39.1

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    38.6

    Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    38.5

    FOUR! Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    38.4

    Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    38.3

    Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    38.2

    Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    38.1

    APPEAL! Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Alam, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    37.6

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    37.5

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    37.4

    Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    37.3

    Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    37.2

    FOUR! Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.1

    APPEAL! Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

Full Commentary