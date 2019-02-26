Bellator 217 a major landmark in the progression of Irish MMA

Bellator 217 in Dublin last Saturday night was the latest indication of Mixed Martial Arts' surge in Ireland.

There were thrills and spills aplenty on Liffey-side on Saturday night. Bellator 217 in Dublin didn't disappoint. With a capacity crowd packed into the venue, a thrilling card unfolded which enthralled the 8,700 in attendance not to mention those tuning in on Sky Sports.

Charlie Ward's knockout, Peter Queally's entrance and James Gallagher's first-round submission win ensured punters were given full value for their money.

This 5 minutes and the energy and support I felt will stay with me for the rest of my life.Thank you to everyone in the arena for this wonderful gift!I am truly blessed to have you behind me 💜

I am down but not out, and I will be back with a vengeance. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/PFXUU4cXCK — Peter Queally (@peterqueally) February 25, 2019

The promotion's top brass were certainly impressed, and it was quickly confirmed that they would be returning to the Irish capital in September.

The 3Arena fell eerily quiet following the show, and with the clock approaching midnight, the cage was being dismantled and seats put away ahead of an upcoming concert. Backstage, Head of Bellator Europe Dave Green couldn't hide his delight at the overall result addressing the media scrum.

"It was absolutely incredible," he beamed in the aftermath of a successful evening. "It was a full house in full voice. You just couldn't ask for anything more.

"It's a great place to come. It's a great place to put on a Mixed Martial Arts event.

"The night delivered on every front. If you were in the arena, it was a very special night, and I think that's translated back to our friends watching on Sky Sports.

"It's no secret. We'll definitely want to come back to Dublin, especially after tonight. We've got a great roster of fighters from here. There's no doubt we'll be coming back, and we're coming back in September."

Bellator is returning in September, knowing the appetite amongst the country's growing MMA fan-base ensures it's a smart business move. However, while the ticking turnstiles signalled dollar signs for the US-based promotion, it was what unfolded when the cage doors slammed shut that hammered home the point.

Gate receipts are one thing, but Ireland also has much to offer the company in terms of talent.

3:23 A look at all the big hits and finishes from Bellator 217 in Dublin.

Following the Conor McGregor-shaped wave of momentum which catapulted Irish MMA into the limelight in recent years, this secondary swell indicates that it was by no means a once-off.

"Conor McGregor was the last fella to sell out the 3Arena," said Peter Queally. "Now you've got just Irish guys. Conor is a different kettle of fish, he's his own [international brand]. For Bellator to come in and sell this thing out, it's amazing for Irish MMA. It's a testament to Bellator.

"[Irish MMA] is better than it's ever been. It's more popular than it's ever been. Conor obviously has a lot to do with this, but there's a lot coming behind him. And Bellator are giving the Irish public a chance to see that. It's just great."

1:53 James Gallagher rebounded from his first-ever defeat to submit Steven Graham with a rear-naked choke.

Main card brawlers James Gallagher, Myles Price, Kiefer Crosbie and Richie Smullen all showed that they have big futures in the promotion, and beyond.

"Next time get me on the main card!" roared Charlie Ward into the microphone after his 34-second KO win in the final fight of the prelims, his third successive victory in Bellator. Given the SBG star's profile, it's hard not to disagree with him, but it goes to show how space is at a premium on the top billing with the Irish stars involved.

The SBG stable of fighters back-boned the card, as the world-renowned Irish gym chain continues to punch above its weight.

"Saturday night is a changing point for what it is to be an MMA fighter in Ireland and the UK. Until now if you're a pro on the local scene, you're fighting for a couple of hundred euros," said SBG head coach John Kavanagh.

"Now with Bellator and the Sky Sports deal, there's opportunities for guys to make a living, and not just the top guys."

It must be noted that it's not all rosey in the garden. MMA continues the fight for official recognition from the Irish government, while the sport battles many preconceptions amongst the wider public. However, Saturday night's event was a showcase for its popularity on the island.

For Bellator, Ireland is no longer a pit-stop along the way in their bid to crack the European market, it's quickly becoming the focal point of the project.

"We are 100 per cent committed to coming back to Dublin, multiple times," concluded Green.

