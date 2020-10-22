Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to be UFC G.O.A.T.

UFC president Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov would be on track to become the greatest fighter in UFC history, if he defeats Justin Gaethje this Saturday.

It has long been debated who the greatest of all time is in the UFC. Jon Jones? Conor McGregor? White now believes Khabib will be part of that conversation should he overcome Gaethje at UFC 254 this weekend.

The UFC president - who back in September claimed Jones was his pick for G.O.A.T. status - told media on Wednesday that Khabib is also on the right path to becoming the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

"Khabib is looking down the barrel of being not only the greatest to ever do it in this division, but listen if he beats Justin [Gaethje] on Saturday he's the number-one pound-for-pound fighter in the world and he's looking at G.O.A.T. status."

0:42 Justin Gaethje handed back his interim lightweight championship title, pointing at Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight belt, declaring 'It's the one I want'

And who can argue with White? Khabib goes into 'Fight Island' with the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA, a record of 28-0 as a professional fighter with 12 straight wins in the UFC. The Russian is also one win away from tying the all-time record for title defences in the UFC lightweight division. With victory over 'The Highlight', there will be no denying Khabib's supremacy at lightweight.

But 'The Eagle' remains humble. Comparisons were thrown at him during UFC's media day which included boxing icons Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

"Muhammad Ali, he is on a different level. Mike Tyson is almost on the same level but Muhammad Ali, like personality, is a different level. And for me to compare with this, I don't know. It's a very hard question.

1:30 Khabib Nurmagomedov believes getting his hand raised at UFC 254 will only add to his personal trail carved out on the sport, putting his undefeated record on the line once against Justin Gaethje at 'Fight Island' on Saturday.

"When I grew up and watched these guys, these guys were the greatest. I don't know if I can ever become close to these people, I didn't have this goal. I just want to win my fights and we'll see. We'll see in the future because I've not finished yet everything that I have.

"When I retire, I just want to retire undisputed, undefeated UFC champion. Here in sport, I have this goal. Without sport and without the Octagon, honestly I don't know. I have a lot of goals and we'll see."

But with a win over Gaethje, what is left for the current undisputed lightweight champion? Rumours of a possible rematch with Conor McGregor or a showdown with UFC legend and former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre have dogged Khabib throughout the build-up to UFC 245.

1:18 Justin Gaethje is embracing the opportunity to impose his own will and nullify Khabib's revered wrestle-heavy game plan with his knockout power, saying he plans on delivering a performance that will make himself proud

When asked what might be next if he defeats Gaethje, Khabib said "I don't like this word 'if'. You never know what's going to happen tomorrow.

"I'm focused on Justin Gaethje on Saturday night. What the UFC has after this fight you'd be better to ask this guy [White], because he calls us and then we talk about fights.

"What's going to happen after I don't know. Right now, I'm focused on Justin Gaethje."