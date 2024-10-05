ONE Fight Night 25: Regian Eersel recaptures lightweight kickboxing world title after epic Alexis Nicolas rematch

Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel has reunited his two world title belts after an epic five-round battle with French rival Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas on Saturday.

In the ONE Fight Night 25 headliner, it was the Dutch-Surinamese striker who left Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium with a unanimous decision win and the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title that he surrendered to Nicolas earlier this year.

The 31-year-old now reigns as ONE Championship's lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai king once again.

In trademark fashion, Eersel set about walking the Frenchman down from the opening bell.

Image: Regian Eersel holds two world titles once again

Image: Eersel attacked Nicolas from the start in Bangkok

Nicolas tried to counter his foe, but 'The Immortal' afforded him little breathing room and continued to land the cleaner shots - including leg kicks, knees, jabs and crosses to the face.

The Frenchman picked up the volume during the championship rounds, but the Dutch-Surinamese superstar would not be denied as he kept his foot on the gas all the way to the final bell.

The victory returns Eersel to the win column once again, after his incredible 22-fight winning streak was snapped by 'Barboza' at ONE Fight Night 21 this past April.

Nicolas, on the other hand, suffered the first defeat of his professional career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johan Estupinan remains undefeated after an impressive KO of Zakaria El Jamari in Bangkok during ONE Fight Night 25

Pirnie beaten for first time in 11 years

Earlier in the night, Israeli standout Shir Cohen delivered a spirited performance to hand Scotland's Amy Pirnie her first loss in 11 years.

Pirnie emerged from the blocks looking assured in the 119.25-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest. The 31-year-old landed a series of hard leg kicks in the early going as she controlled the battle from range.

Cohen turned up the heat in the second round and began to effectively counter the Scot's kicks with her superior boxing.

Image: Amy Pirnie suffered her first loss in 11 years on Saturday

Image: Shir Cohen connects with a left hand during her victory over Pirnie

The same pattern continued in the third and final stanza, as the Israeli striker ran away with a unanimous decision win. In the process, she improved to 10-1 overall and is now 3-0 under the ONE banner.

Pirnie, who arrived in ONE as one of Europe's most decorated female Muay Thai athletes, finds her 22-bout winning streak come to an end. Her career record now drops to 27-5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brazil's John Lineker landed a ruthless KO on Alexey Balyko during ONE Fight Night 25

ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs Eersel II Full Results

ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title: Regian Eersel defeated Alexis Nicolas (c) via unanimous decision

Lightweight Muay Thai: Youssef Assouik defeated Sinsamut Klinmee via unanimous decision

Bantamweight Muay Thai: John Lineker defeated Alexey Balyko via knockout (left hook) R1, 2:14

Strawweight MMA: Mansur Malachiev defeated Bokang Masunyane via unanimous decision

Flyweight Muay Thai: Johan Estupinan defeated Zakaria El Jamari via knockout (punches) R2, 1:07

Catchweight (119.25-pounds) Muay Thai: Shir Cohen defeated Amy Pirnie via unanimous decision

Strawweight Muay Thai: Rui Botelho defeated Thongpoon PK Saenchai via unanimous decision

Catchweight (136.26-pounds) MMA: Danial Williams defeated Banma Duoji via unanimous decision

