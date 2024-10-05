ONE Fight Night 25: Regian Eersel recaptures lightweight kickboxing world title after epic Alexis Nicolas rematch

Regian Eersel was shocked by Alexis Nicolas earlier this year but reclaims lightweight kickboxing title in Bangkok after five-round thriller; Scotland's Amy Pirnie beaten for first time in 11 years in other standout result at ONE Fight Night 25
Saturday 5 October 2024 10:43, UK
Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel has reunited his two world title belts after an epic five-round battle with French rival Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas on Saturday.
In the ONE Fight Night 25 headliner, it was the Dutch-Surinamese striker who left Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium with a unanimous decision win and the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title that he surrendered to Nicolas earlier this year.
The 31-year-old now reigns as ONE Championship's lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai king once again.
In trademark fashion, Eersel set about walking the Frenchman down from the opening bell.
Nicolas tried to counter his foe, but 'The Immortal' afforded him little breathing room and continued to land the cleaner shots - including leg kicks, knees, jabs and crosses to the face.
The Frenchman picked up the volume during the championship rounds, but the Dutch-Surinamese superstar would not be denied as he kept his foot on the gas all the way to the final bell.
The victory returns Eersel to the win column once again, after his incredible 22-fight winning streak was snapped by 'Barboza' at ONE Fight Night 21 this past April.
Nicolas, on the other hand, suffered the first defeat of his professional career.
Earlier in the night, Israeli standout Shir Cohen delivered a spirited performance to hand Scotland's Amy Pirnie her first loss in 11 years.
Pirnie emerged from the blocks looking assured in the 119.25-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest. The 31-year-old landed a series of hard leg kicks in the early going as she controlled the battle from range.
Cohen turned up the heat in the second round and began to effectively counter the Scot's kicks with her superior boxing.
The same pattern continued in the third and final stanza, as the Israeli striker ran away with a unanimous decision win. In the process, she improved to 10-1 overall and is now 3-0 under the ONE banner.
Pirnie, who arrived in ONE as one of Europe's most decorated female Muay Thai athletes, finds her 22-bout winning streak come to an end. Her career record now drops to 27-5.
