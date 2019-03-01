Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Laura Muir claim indoor golds for Great Britain in Glasgow

Katarina Johnson-Thompson on her way to winning gold in Glasgow

Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Laura Muir both claimed gold on a successful night for Great Britain at the European Indoor Athletics Championship in Glasgow.

Johnson-Thompson missed out on her world record attempt in the pentathlon but was a comfortable winner with 4,983 points, 252 clear of silver medal-winning team-mate Niamh Emerson.

Her score was the fourth highest in pentathlon history as she won the European Indoor title for a second time.

The hot favourite in the absence of Belgian Olympic champion Nafi Thiam, the Liverpool athlete finished the morning session with a lead of 118 points, helped by a personal best of 13.15m in the shot put, her weakest event.

With no chance of anyone catching the 26-year-old, a leap of 6.53m in the long jump and an 800m victory in 2:09.14 sealed a commanding victory.

Muir then won the 3,000m in emphatic fashion to retain the crown she won in Belgrade two years ago.

Laura Muir secured the first part of a potential double in the 3,000m

Muir, racing on her home track at a sold-out Emirates Arena, completed part one of her bid to retain both of her titles just a couple of hours after qualifying for the final of the 1500m, which takes place on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old sat on the shoulder of German rival Konstanze Klosterhalfen before unleashing her devastating finishing speed over the final lap to come home in a championship record eight minutes 30.61 seconds, with her final 200m timed at 28.32secs.

Fellow Briton Melissa Courtney took bronze.