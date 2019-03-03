Laura Muir wins women's 1500m to complete European Indoor gold double

Laura Muir became first athlete to win back-to-back European Indoor double gold

Britain's Laura Muir won the women's 1500m to complete a European Indoor Athletics Championships double on Sunday.

Home favourite Muir, who also won the 3,000m on Friday, destroyed the field to repeat the double she won in Belgrade two years ago.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Glasgow, led from the front, never looked under any threat and stormed home in four minutes 05.92 seconds, more than three seconds ahead of Poland's Sofia Ennaoui with Ireland's Ciara Mageean in third.

"I set myself a big test this weekend, there was a lot of pressure," said Muir. "So much hard work goes into it. It's day after day and on this track. There's a huge support network behind me."

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke claimed a second gold for Britain when she led from the front to win the women's 800 metres ahead of Renelle Lamonte of France and Olha Lyakova of Ukraine.

The win for the 29-year-old was all the sweeter after she missed out on gold by one hundredth of a second two years ago.

"I decided I wanted to focus on going out from the front," she said.

"After Belgrade, I knew I was strong and knew I had more to give in those races. I had to make the right moves at the right time."

Great Britain's Jamie Webb won silver in the men's 800m, producing an aggressive run to finish second behind Spain's Alvaro de Arriba.

Silver medallist Jamie Webb still works as a science teacher away from athletics

In the women's pole vault, Holly Bradshaw took the silver behind the dominant Russian Anzhelika Sidorova.

Tim Duckworth won silver in the heptathlon recording the highest finish by a British heptathlete in the competition's history.

Eilidh Doyle capped a fine day for Great Britain by producing a strong final leg in the women's 4x400m relay to help the quarter to silver behind Poland.