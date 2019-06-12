Caster Semenya tells IAAF to focus on doping and not testosterone levels in female athletes

Caster Semenya has told the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to focus on doping in sport and not the testosterone levels of female athletes.

New proposed IAAF rules for women with high testosterone levels, such as Semenya, means they must take medication in order to compete in events run between 400m and a mile.

The double Olympic 800m champion has appealed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling which recently approved the IAAF's plans.

Semenya can temporarily run after the ruling was suspended by the Swiss Federal Tribunal with the appeal pending.

Semenya has criticised the IAAF's focus on testosterone levels in female athletes and says the issue of doping is a more serious threat to women's sport.

"I'm not an idiot, why would I take drugs? I'm a pure athlete, I don't cheat. They should focus on doping than us," she said.

Semenya comfortably won the 2000m race at the Meeting de Montreuil on Tuesday and the South African says she could easily change from her preferred discipline if required.

"It depends, like I said. I can run any events I want," said Semenya.

"It can be 200m it can be long jump, it can be heptathlon, you name it. I'm a talented athlete. I'm not worried about anything else.

"Even if I have to withdraw from 800m it doesn't matter no more. I've won everything I've ever wanted. So if I was to change any event of course why not."