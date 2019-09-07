Dina Asher-Smith runs season best in 100m ahead of World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith ran a season's best 10.88secs in Brussels

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith ran a season's best time to win the 100m at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

The 23-year-old clocked 10.88 seconds, just three-hundredths of a second outside of her British record, to finish ahead of double Olympic and seven-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with Marie-Josee Ta Lou in third.

Her time also makes her the fourth fastest woman over 100m in the world this year. She will attempt a 100m and 200m sprint double at the World Championships in Doha later this month.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished third in the long jump with 6.73 m

British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished third in the long jump with a best effort of 6.73m, with compatriot Lorraine Ugen back in fifth place.

Johnson-Thompson's rival for the world heptathlon title in Doha - reigning champion Nafissatou Thiam - came third in the high jump on Friday night.

Noah Lyles won the men's 200m with a time of 19.74 seconds.

In the men's 200m, Noah Lyles backed up his 100m success in Zurich with a comfortable win in 19.74 seconds.

World champion Ramil Guliyev and Andre De Grasse both ran season's best times behind the American to finish second and third respectively.