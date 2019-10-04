Katarina Johnson-Thompson focussed on Olympic year ahead

0:18 Katarina Johnson-Thompson says she will take the rest of October off after winning gold in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Doha Katarina Johnson-Thompson says she will take the rest of October off after winning gold in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Doha

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson says she will now take a month off before making the Olympic year ahead her main focus.

Johnson-Thompson set a new British record to win gold in Doha, beating Olympic and defending champion Nafissatou Thiam.

Her points total of 6,981 surpassed the 6,955 set by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill at the London Olympics in 2012 and was the sixth-highest total in History.

Nafi Thiam congratulates Katarina Johnson-Thompson on winning world heptathlon gold

She told Sky Sports reporter Geraint Hughes that her plan now is to take a rest before turning her focus to the Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer.

"It's definitely necessary to take time off, it's been such a long season. I've been competing since January and did an indoor season too.

"It's October so I'll probably have about a month off and try and wind down and relax. Normally I have a little bit longer but because its Olympic year we have to get straight back into it."

Tokyo will be her third Olympic Games having finished 13th at London 2012 and then sixth in Rio four years later where she was one of the favourites for the Gold medal in Rio.

That disappointment had followed a disastrous World Championship in Beijing where she failed to register a mark in the long jump and ended the competition in 28th place, experiences she says that helped her achieve Gold in Doha.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates at the World Athletics Championships

"They are all experiences that have helped me get to this point and help me make the changes necessary to perform at this level. It's my journey".

The World Champion also narrowly missed out on the magical 7000 point mark inside the Khalifa Stadium by just 19 points but she says it is no longer an obsession and will now just concentrate on winning medals.

0:24 World Heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson says she is no longer obsessed with surpassing the 7000 points mark. World Heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson says she is no longer obsessed with surpassing the 7000 points mark.

"It's been my dream for a long time, 7000 points. I've been vocal about it when I was younger because I used to go on an app where you could type in all the performances and see what score would come out and I used to always just put in combinations of different score to try and get 7000.

"I've thrown that out the window and I'm just trying to perform when I'm out there and it seems to be a formula that's working for me."