Dina Asher-Smith wins third World Athletics Championship medal as GB secure two relay silvers

1:20 Dina Asher-Smith reveals her delight at becoming the first British athlete to win three medals at the same World Championships Dina Asher-Smith reveals her delight at becoming the first British athlete to win three medals at the same World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith made it a historic hat-trick at the World Championships as Great Britain celebrated double silver in the women's and men's 4x100m relay in Doha.

The 23-year-old becomes the first British athlete to win three medals at the same World Championships.

Having already secured 200m gold and 100m silver at the Khalifa International Stadium, Asher-Smith linked up with Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita as the quartet finished second behind Jamaica in 41.85 seconds. The United States were third.

There was, however, heartache for Sky Scholar Imani Lansiquot who had to pull out of the final after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

I’m so so proud of the ladies showing that no matter the situation we can still show up and hold our own with the rest of the world. Heartbroken to have had to pull out the final after injury in warm-up, but I had to put the team first. Proud to be a World Silver Medallist ♥️🇬🇧 — Imani-Lara Lansiquot (@ImaniLara) October 5, 2019

The men's 4x100m squad of Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake added another silver, but were unable to defend the title won in London two years ago.

They clocked 37.36 seconds behind favourites the USA, with Japan winning bronze.

On the women's team's silver, Asher-Smith said: "I think we all handled the pressure between us, which is testimony to how much experience we have got as a squad.

"We almost ran a personal best without practising any of the changes in the warm-up area. It's been a good champs, but obviously it's a team event."

Laura Muir missed out on a medal despite clocking a stunning time in the 1,500m

Laura Muir claimed a cloud hung over a remarkable women's 1,500m final after a gutsy run earned her fifth place.

The Scot ran three minutes 55.76 seconds - her second-best time - despite seeing her build-up ruined by injury and illness.

Alberto Salazar-trained Sifan Hassan added to her 10,000m title, surging through in a championship-record 3mins 51.95secs, as the 26-year-old from the Netherlands shrugged off her coach's four-year ban for doping violations.

Muir said: "Given the news in the past couple of days I think there is a cloud and there's no avoiding that. All you can do is focus on your performances and for me to do that sort of race I'm really happy.

"We're all in it for the medals, to run well and to run in championships and just to enjoy the sport.

"At championships you have to stay focused and not let these things distract you, that's what I did and went into the final really focused."