Kipchoge and Kosgei nominated for Athlete of the Year awards

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after breaking the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon

Kenyan Marathon world-rRecord holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei have both been nominated for World Athlete of the Year awards.

Kipchoge, who became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours in an unofficial event in Vienna last month, is among the five finalists named for the male athlete of the year.

The Kenyan also holds the official world record, thanks to his time of 2:01:39 set in the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

Alongside Kipchoge on the list is Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, who won the World Cross-Country and World 10,000m titles this year. World Pole Vault Champion Sam Kendricks, World 200m Champion Noah Lyles and World 400m Hurdles champion Karsten Warholm of Norway are also nominated.

Kenya's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei is among the five finalists for the Female Athlete of the Year award.

Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's marathon record in Chicago

Kosgei finished last month's Chicago Marathon in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to break Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world record.

American Dalilah Muhammad, who broke her own 400m hurdles world record to claim gold at the world championships, is also among the finalists alongside Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas and the Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands who won the 1500m and 10,000m titles in Doha.

The winners will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on Nov. 23.

Male Athlete of the Year award nominees: Eliud Kipchoge (Ken), Joshua Cheptegei (UGA), Sam Kendricks (USA), Noah Lyles (USA), Karston Warholm (NOR)

Female Athlete of the Year award nominees: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM), Sifan Hassan (NED), Brigid Kosgei (KEN), Dalilah Muhammad (USA,Yulimar Rojas (VEN)