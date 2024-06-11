European Athletics Championships: Charlie Dobson and Molly Caudery on podium for Great Britain

Charlie Dobson and Molly Caudery boosted Great Britain's medal tally on the fourth day of the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Dobson clocked a personal best of 44.38 seconds to claim silver in the men's 400 metres behind Belgium's Alexander Doom, while Caudery won bronze in the women's pole vault.

Dobson was just pipped over a dramatic final 100 metres and said after: "I gave it everything down the back straight.

"My legs were turning to jelly in the last 20 metres. I was just screaming at myself to keep striding. I got the job done and I am over the moon with it."

Caudery added bronze to her recent world indoor gold behind Switzerland's Angelica Moser and silver medallist Katerina Stefanidi of Greece.

Caudery started well with a first-time clearance at 4.58m, but was forced to go for the big finish after two runs at 4.73m left her ranked behind her rivals.

Settling for third place after missing out at 4.83m, Caudery said: "I'm a little bit disappointed.

"If I told myself a year ago I would be bronze medallist at the European Championships I would have been over the moon, and I have expectations of myself which are high.

"A bronze is still a great achievement, and I learned a lot tonight, but I would have liked to come away with a slightly higher height."

Rhasidat Adeleke smashed the Irish record as she took silver in the women's 400 metres behind Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland.

Keely Hodgkinson kick-started the defence of her women's 800 metres title by breezing to victory in her opening heat.

Hodgkinson oozed confidence as she led from the front and crossed the line in 2:02.46 to seal her place in the semi-finals.

"Heats are always a bit of a reality check to be honest because you never really feel that great, but I am just really happy to get through," said Hodgkinson.

"It's just a case of don't get complacent, don't get caught out at the wrong moment, don't get tripped up, and also try to save as much energy for the next round."

Daryll Neita eased through to the women's 200m final, cruising down the back straight in a time of 22.51, marginally short of her season's best.

