 Skip to content

Keely Hodgkinson: Team GB Olympic 800m champion ends season early with injury

Team GB's Olympic women's 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has ended her 2024 season early, announcing on her Instagram account that she had picked up an injury, preventing her from competing in September's Diamond League meetings.

By Ros Satar

Thursday 22 August 2024 08:12, UK

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day Ten Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson celebrates winning the Women's 800m Final at the Stade de France on the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Monday August 5, 2024.
Image: Keely Hodgkinson won gold in the women's 800m final at the Paris Olympics

Team GB's Olympic women's 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has ended her 2024 season early with injury.

Hodgkinson, who won all nine of her 800m races this year, returned triumphant from France and had targeted breaking the world record of one minute and 53.28 seconds, set by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Hodgkinson reflected on her gold medal-winning performance and set the world record as her next target

The 22-year-old from Manchester made the announcement on Instagram, telling followers:

"No more races for me!! Unfortunately I picked up a small injury, but we achieved everything I had hoped to do this year, thank you for all the love and support!! See you on the track next year."

Hodginkson successfully defended her European Championship title earlier this year in Rome, and broke her own national record at the Diamond League meeting in London, just ahead of the Paris Games.

Latest Athletics Stories

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Miriam Walker-Khan reported from Paris after Hodgkinson stormed to a stunning women's 800m gold

She will look to upgrade the two previous silver medals she has won at the World Championships, when Tokyo hosts the event in 2025.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!