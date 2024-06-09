Dina Asher-Smith takes gold in European Championships 100m

Dina Asher-Smith won European Championship gold in the 100m for the second time in her career after a storming victory in Rome on Sunday evening.

Clocking an impressive time of 10.99 seconds, the 28-year-old British sprint superstar came home first in a talented field at the Olympic Stadium after a strong run in the final 50m to overcome a slower start.

Asher-Smith came home in front of Ewa Swoboda of Poland, who took silver, with bronze going to home favourite Zaynbab Dosso in the Italian capital.

The other British competitor in the sprint showpiece, Amy Hunt, finished in seventh place.

"I've just moved coach, I'm having great fun, a great time and I'm trying new things," said Asher-Smith. "When you are in a new set-up in an Olympic year, you have to use every opportunity to try new things.

"Tried something new today but I have been working really hard on my top-end speed and it's working.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I did not get the best start for me but I was able to work it back and that's something I've worked really hard on.

"That was a bit hairy but made it. It's new style of winning a race for me - so that's a new plus.

"I definitely looked to come here and win. I knew I was capable of it. I knew that I was in great shape in Munich as well but it just didn't happen.

"I was very happy to do that today, in a new race style."

Asher-Smith's victory, meanwhile, came on the same day that five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah, winner of the 100m at the last two Games, had to be carried off the track in New York after suffering an injury.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

There was a fine silver in the women's 1500m for Georgia Bell behind delighted Irishwoman Ciara Mageean.

Bell, who fell out of love with the sport and has competed at a high level in duathlon, claimed her first international medal at the age of 30.

Fellow British athlete Jemma Reekie led for nearly the entire race but ran out of steam heading down the final straight and eventually finished fifth.

The day began with Britain winning their first gold medal in the women's half-marathon team event, with Calli Hauger-Thackery taking individual bronze.

On Sunday evening, Lizzie Bird thought she had matched her achievement from two years ago by taking bronze in the women's steeplechase only for that to be elevated to silver, subject to a successful appeal, when France's Alice Finot, who crossed the line in first place, was disqualified.

Bird's time of nine minutes, 18.39 seconds also saw her hit the Olympic qualifying standard.

Elliot Giles and Morgan Lake missed out on medals in the men's 800m and women's high jump, respectively, while Jake Norris was 10th in the men's hammer.

Charlie Dobson looks a strong contender for gold in the men's 400m after coasting to victory in his semi-final in a quick time of 44.65sec, while Laviai Nielsen made it through to the final of the women's event.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.