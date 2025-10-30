Enhanced Games: World anti-doping chief Witold Banka urges USA to stop 'dangerous and irresponsible' event

President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka has told Sky Sports News that an athlete's life is being putting a risk should they compete at the Enhanced Games next year.

Banka believes more can and should be done to prevent the Enhanced Games from taking place in Las Vegas next year. He's called on greater pressure from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and politicians to stop the event.

While all major global sporting events like the FIFA World Cup and Olympics as well as most Governments and most sporting leagues are signatories to the WADA Code, which prohibits the use of performance enhancing drugs and substances, the Enhanced Games is a private event set to take place in Las Vegas in May 2026 where the normal rules of doping controls in the main do not apply.

The event held in the USA is subject to Federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA) rules so while substances like cocaine and heroin are banned, many substances that are banned by WADA will be allowed at the Enhanced Games.

Banka is very concerned at the use of steroids, which are banned at an Olympic Games or World Cup, being widely used in competition where the effects could have serious health impacts on athletes including the potential for the loss of life.

While WADA has no jurisdiction to prevent the Enhanced Games from taking place, their objection is loud.

The Enhanced Games has received considerable private investment including from 1789 Capital - one of the company's partners is Donald Trump Jnr, son of US President Donald Trump - Trump Jnr has said for him; "The Enhanced Games represent the future - real competition, real freedom and real records being smashed.

WADA disagree.

Banka, speaking to Sky Sports in London, called the Enhanced Games "an irresponsible and dangerous event".

"Ethically and morally it's hard to talk about, it's against everything we are doing. I hope the event will not happen."

USADA had called the Enhanced Games a 'clown show', but the WADA chief wants more pressure.

"(We) want colleagues from the USA to do more, to have a strong position on this… They can do more and try to convince the people behind it to think twice."

With regard to Trump Jnr's investment, Banka added: "We haven't met any Prime Minister or President who thinks the Enhanced Games is a good idea. We want a strong governmental position."

FIFA, Football's governing body, is led by Gianni Infantino who has built strong links with US President Donald Trump in recent years as the USA hosted the 2025 Club World Cup and is set to host the 2026 World Cup. FIFA is a signatory to WADA, football is therefore subject to the code and rules of global anti-doping.

Asked whether Infantino could lobby President Trump with regard to the Enhanced Games Banka said: "Believe me, we are working with many stakeholders to have a good situation with the USA."

While the Enhanced Games is small in comparison with any WADA compliant sporting competition, they currently have only signed a handful of athletes mainly from swimming to compete at the Enhanced Games, recently the first British athlete confirmed their intention to compete at the Games.

Swimmer and 2024 Olympic Medallist Ben Proud outlined his reasons to retire from swimming for Great Britain & NI and Team GB and to compete at the Enhanced Games to Sky Sports in September saying the financial reward on offer was too great to ignore and that it would take him winning 13 World medals to accrue the money he could earn in Las Vegas next year.

Proud also addressed issues around safety of the event, disputing the event as a 'doping free-for-all' saying: "That's not accurate. This (Enhanced Games) is a completely different format. Everything available is already accessible to the public through prescriptions - everything is FDA approved.

"Some of the treatments I've read about are genuinely interesting… I'm keen to understand what's out there, what the side effects might be and the what the health risks are."