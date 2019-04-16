Major League Baseball remembers Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson was a trailblazer in baseball

Baseball paid tribute to Jackie Robinson on Monday night, honouring the player who broke the colour barrier in the sport during Robinson's centennial birthday celebration.

Robinson's 96-year-old widow, Rachel, was joined by the couple's daughter, Sharon, and son, David, on the field at a special commemorative stadium at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Robinson family pose for a photo before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers

They were also joined by now-retired Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully who developed an off-field friendship with the man he affectionately called "Jack".

Baseball legend Robinson became the first black player in Major League Baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Major League Baseball has paid tribute to Robinson on this day every year since 2004.

Robinson, who died at age 53 in 1972, would have turned 100 on Jan 31.

His No 42 shirt was worn by every major leaguer on 'Jackie Robinson Day' on Monday. His number was retired around the major leagues in 1997.

A detail honouring Robinson on the uniform of a Baltimore Orioles player

Robinson, who first made his name in the Negro Leagues, was the inaugural recipient of the MLB Rookie of the Year following a standout first season in professional baseball.

Robinson would go on to become an All-Star for six consecutive seasons and was a key part of the Dodgers' famous 1955 World Series winning team.