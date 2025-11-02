World Series: LA Dodgers beat Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in thrilling game seven to become first repeat MLB champions in 25 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in the extra innings of a decisive seventh game of the World Series to become Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in 25 years.

The Dodgers, who were down to their final two outs when Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, got what proved to be the winning run in the 11th inning when Will Smith hit a solo homer off Shane Bieber.

The Blue Jays, seeking their first World Series title in 32 years, had a chance in the bottom of the frame with runners on first and third with one out, but Alejandro Kirk grounded into a double play that ended the game.

Los Angeles overcame 3-0 and 4-2 deficits to become the first repeat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees, and the first from the National League since the 1975 and '76 Cincinnati Reds.

Smith hit a 2-0 slider off Shane Bieber into the Blue Jays' bullpen in left, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the night.

"You dream of those moments, you know, extra innings, put your team ahead - I'll remember that forever," Smith said.

Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw 96 pitches in the Dodgers' win on Friday, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and threw 43 pitches over 2 2/3 innings for his third win of the Series.

He gave up a leadoff double in the 11th to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was sacrificed to third. Addison Barger walked and Alejandro Kirk hit a broken-bat grounder to shortstop Mookie Betts, who started a title-winning 6-4-3 double play that ended baseball's 150th major league season, the first that began and ended outside the United States.

Los Angeles used all four of their post-season starting pitchers, with Yamamoto joined by Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell.

Image: Shohei Ohtani (back center) and his team-mates celebrate the Dodgers' victory

"We've got a special group of guys, man," Smith said. "We just never gave up. Oh man, that was a fight, for seven games."

With their ninth championship and third in six years, the Dodgers made an argument for their 2020s teams to be considered a dynasty. Dave Roberts, their manager since 2016, boosted the probability he will gain induction to the Hall of Fame.