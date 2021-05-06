BBL playoffs, 2021: Leicester too strong for Bristol while London ease past Cheshire

London Lions moved into the semi-finals of the BBL play-offs with a dominant win over Cheshire

Leicester Riders and London Lions both booked their place in the BBL Playoffs semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Regular season champions Riders went into the second leg match up with a 29-point advantage, but it was the Flyers who got off to the better start. Following a good offensive first quarter, Flyers were ahead after the first with the score at 21-19.

Riders, however, kicked on in the second. A 30-point quarter started to take the game away from Flyers as they went into the halftime break 49-41 up. Both sides scored 24 points apiece in the third quarter and Riders added 19 in the last to come out 92-79 winners and book their place in the next round.

William Lee led the scoring for Riders with 17 points while Ben Mockford finished with a game-high 19 points for the visitors.

2021 BBL playoff quarter-finals, the story so far Monday Leicester Riders 85 - 56 Bristol Flyers Wednesday Leicester Riders 92 - 79 Bristol Flyers Leicester Riders 177 - 135 Bristol Flyers Monday London Lions 73 - 66 Cheshire Phoenix Wednesday London Lions 95 - 60 Cheshire Phoenix London Lions 168 - 126 Cheshire Phoenix Tuesday Plymouth Raiders 84 - 82 Worcester Wolves (6th) Newcastle Eagles 79 -77 Sheffield Sharks (5th)

London Lions beat Cheshire Phoenix 95-60 in a superb display in Wednesday's second tip-off.

Lions went into the game seven points up after winning the first leg 73-66 and got off to a blistering start with 30 points in the first and second quarter to lead 60-31. It was a dominant first-half display from Lions who knocked down 13 three-pointers to blow Phoenix away.

Lions added another 24 and limited Phoenix to just 9 in the third to go into the last 84-40 up. Phoenix outscored Lions 20-11 in the last to reduce the deficit to 35 by the full-time whistle.

Dirk Williams finished with 17 points for Lions while Justin Robinson fell just short of a double double with 13 points and 9 assists. Matthew Bryan-Amaning scored 17 points against his former club as he led the scoring for Phoenix.

Lions and Riders will find out their semi-final opponents on Thursday as Newcastle Eagles face Sheffield Sharks and Plymouth Raiders face Worcester Warriors with both defending two-point advantages from the first leg.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday, May 16.