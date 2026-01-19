Ja Morant and NBA London stars inspired by 'energetic' European fans as expansion talks continue

Ja Morant returned to the NBA court in dazzling style in London on Sunday and the Memphis Grizzlies guard believes any player would embrace the delights of playing in a European atmosphere.

Morant had a double-double by the time the first half was through at the O2 Arena, to help propel the Grizzlies into an unassailable lead over the Orlando Magic, finishing the game with 24 points and 13 assists.

The two-time All Star had the complete NBA Europe experience, sitting courtside in street clothes in Berlin - drinking in the atmosphere - and then piecing up the Magic defense with his unique brand of panache and style in London.

Morant praised the fans for helping to make both games special.

"It was great. Definitely a great experience. They were very energetic," said Morant. "In Berlin, I was sitting and got to see the energy in the arena and just dissect it.

"Then come to London, I had the opportunity to play. Once we got going as a team, and I got going, the crowd got a little more into it, which we feed off as a team.

"I was just telling the team that it's great to experience, you know, we're here and still receiving love. I feel like that's a big thing we've seen in Berlin and here. I definitely feel like it's great for basketball."

The globalisation of basketball continues, in line with the vision of late former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who predicted that this would be the case three or four decades ago.

The next major step comes with the European expansion league, with the NBA working on developing it alongside the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Image: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is talking to the big powers of European football ahead of the NBA's European expansion

Current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is looking to leverage the power of European football fandom as a means of continuing to grow the game in new territories.

"We're talking to many different football clubs, some who operate basketball teams and some who don't," he told press in Berlin.

"There's plenty of room for somebody to be a fan of both their favourite football club and their favourite basketball club, so that's where my focus is."

Although that is understandably the focus and very much the key to achieving exponential growth for the sport, Orlando Magic star Moe Wagner - who timed his return from a year out with an ACL injury perfectly, by getting himself tuned up and able to play in Berlin - is keen to ascertain that basketball's growth stands out in its own right.

"Comparing it to soccer sometimes takes the joy out of it," he said. "I look at recent developments in Germany and I'm super grateful to be a part of it.

"I think it's amazing that the sport is growing so fast."

The proof in the pudding is that the list of the world's top basketball players has been profoundly proliferated by Europeans.

Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have shared five of the last seven NBA Most Valuable Player awards between them and Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama are at the forefront of the race for the crown this year.

"It shows that the game is developing," said Cedric Coward who started both games for the Grizzlies. "The game is growing in other places besides America.

"Our top, probably, three players in the league right now are all international players. That means our game is definitely being developed in other countries. That's great to hear and great to know. It gives us a little more competition too, which is awesome."

The trip doesn't come without its challenges for the players, who have to quickly adjust time zones and settle into familiar routines in a wholly unfamiliar environment.

There is also a far more extensive list of media obligations than usual, beautifully choreographed by the NBA to provide unparalleled journalistic access to journalists who don't often get within touching distance of the players.

Paolo Banchero, who admits he'd love to see an NBA game in Rome or Milan due to his Italian heritage, says he was grateful for what was a completely new experience in his professional career.

"I think it's a unique challenge," said the former NBA Rookie of the Year. "With the travel going to two different countries, [a] good challenge.

"When we first got to Europe, adjusting to the time was something we had to do at first, but now that we've been here for a few days, [I] think everyone's adjusted.

"You try to just treat it like a normal game as you would go through your morning routine. I always take a nap before the game, so just trying to get that in and then go out there and just have fun once the game starts.

"There's a lot of media at practice and stuff like that, a lot of long bus rides, but at the end of the day I think it was an honour for our team to be here, for the NBA to put us on this stage."

Morant may have stolen the star billing from Banchero in London but he agrees with the Magic superstar that trips such as these will only serve to continue the positive trend for basketball.

Image: Morant stands and watches the action from courtside at the NBA Berlin Game (TimGroothuis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

He also believes that other teams in the association would embrace the chance to make a similar trip to Europe.

"I think all players should actually want to come and have this opportunity to play over here and actually experience everything us and the Magic got to in this last week," he added.

"I feel like it's been great, and if it keeps rolling, I felt like both sides will love it."

NBA stars remember Martin Luther King on MLK Day

The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies players also took time out to remember Martin Luther King ahead of MLK Day, which you can follow live on Sky Sports.

Image: Cedric Coward (right) guards Desmond Bane at the NBA Berlin Game (TimGroothuis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

The packed NBA slate comes on the day that remembers one of the pioneers of the American Civil Rights Movement.

Today, his memory is still evocative for stars around the league.

"Especially like for people of colour and people like me, I think it's just to be able to share his beliefs and keep having faith in what he believed in," added Cedric Coward. "He had a dream, so being able to keep doing that, just being able to spread his word, and spread his culture around."

Although the holiday has been celebrated for 40 years now, Desmond Bane is adamant that the United States still has to push forward with the message and beliefs Dr. King brought forward over half a century ago.

"I think it's pushed our country forward, so far, with still a long way to go," said the shooting guard, who was traded from the Grizzlies to the Magic last year.

"He's somebody that I've always looked up to, and I know a lot of kids that look like me have looked up to so, it's somebody that I want to continue to celebrate and hope that you know we continue to for years to come."

