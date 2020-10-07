Giro d'Italia: Luca Wackermann out of hospital after crash caused by helicopter

Luca Wackermann - pictured riding for former team Bardiani CSF Italy - has been released from hospital

Italian rider Luca Wackermann has been released from hospital following his horrific crash at the Giro d'Italia and will return home on Thursday.

The crash, which brought down Wackermann and Dutchman Etienne van Empel of the Vini Zabu-KTM team, happened at the end of Tuesday's fourth stage when a barrier was blown over by the draft from a low-flying helicopter and struck the two riders.

Wackermann, 28, suffered concussion as well as a fracture of the nasal bones and multiple contusions.

Luca Wackermann è stato dimesso dall'Ospedale di Messina. Il suo sorriso è la nostra vittoria più importante



Luca Wackermann has been released from the hospital of Messina and will be back home tomorrow. His smile is our most important win#ForZabù pic.twitter.com/3HXkv7q5YK — Vini Zabú - Brado - KTM (@ZabuBradoKTM) October 7, 2020

He also sustained bruises to his arms and legs and a suspected back fracture and was forced to withdraw from the race.

"Luca Wackermann has been released from the hospital of Messina," his team, Vini Zabu-KTM, said on Twitter.

"His smile is our most important win."

Geraint Thomas saw his Giro d'Italia hopes extinguished after crashing into a stray water bottle

The Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) said it would request an investigation with the sport's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

A freak accident on stage three also forced Geraint Thomas out of the Giro, after he ran over a stray water bottle which caused an "undisplaced fracture of his pelvis".