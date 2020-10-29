British Cycling launches diversity project

British Cycling has a long-term plan to increase black and minority ethnic participation

British Cycling has announced plans for a new, long-term project to tackle the diversity gap within British cycling.

It will particularly focus on increasing black and minority ethnic representation in the racing community, volunteer network, recreation programmes and the organisation's own workforce.

Working closely alongside expert diversity and inclusion consultants from Inclusive Employers, British Cycling will publish its comprehensive diversity and inclusion framework in December with its progress overseen by an external, independent Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group.

The news comes as part of the organisation's overarching plan to strengthen diversity in all forms, including ethnicity, gender, disability and LGBTQ.

So far this year British Cycling has published its first Transgender and Non-Binary Participation Policy; commissioned new research with Sport England into the cycling landscape for disabled people; surpassed its We Ride strategy target of getting one million more women on bikes and supported the delivery of a sportive for Muslim women in London.

British Cycling also say further projects aimed at encouraging more people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds to participate in cycling activities will be announced soon.

In addition to this, an internal working group will be established to co-ordinate the organisation's work in this area, and to work alongside the Executive Leadership Team on measures to increase the diversity of the wider workforce.

The board of directors will oversee the implementation of the framework and provide regular monitoring and support throughout.

On the announcement, British Cycling Business Services Director, Rod Findlay, said: "While we have made great strides as an organisation to tackle the gender gap in our sport in recent years, it remains the case that too many people from black and minority ethnic communities simply do not feel like they belong in our sport, and that is something which we simply must change.

"We are thankful to Inclusive Employers for their support up to this point, and we continue to make good progress on what will be the organisation's first, long-term diversity strategy, which will be published before the end of this year.

"We cannot fulfil our ambition of becoming a great cycling nation unless our sport is truly reflective of Britain's diverse communities, and I want to assure our members, workforce and cycling fans everywhere that this will be an integral part of all of our work in the months and years to come."