Equestrian News

Home

Beezie Madden wins CP International riding Darry Lou at Spruce Meadows

Last Updated: 09/09/19 6:57pm
2:36
Watch how Beezie Madden became the first woman Rolex Live Grand Slam contender on board Darry Lou
Watch how Beezie Madden became the first woman Rolex Live Grand Slam contender on board Darry Lou

Beezie Madden became the first woman Rolex Live Grand Slam contender and champion of the 2019 CP International riding Darry Lou at Spruce Meadows on Sunday.

Madden went on to win the top prize of $1m after Lamaze and Fine Lady 5 finished with eight faults in the final round.

Australian rider Rowan Willis on Blue Movie finished second on four faults and Austria's Max Kuhner on Chardonnay 79 in third on five faults.

"It feels amazing," said Beezie. "It's an honour to be here and any win is fantastic - but this one is pretty special - the second round was a real bear."
2:41
Alex Hammond and James Fisher look back at the 2019 Spruce Meadows Masters
Alex Hammond and James Fisher look back at the 2019 Spruce Meadows Masters

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK