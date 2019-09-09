Beezie Madden wins CP International riding Darry Lou at Spruce Meadows

2:36 Watch how Beezie Madden became the first woman Rolex Live Grand Slam contender on board Darry Lou Watch how Beezie Madden became the first woman Rolex Live Grand Slam contender on board Darry Lou

Beezie Madden became the first woman Rolex Live Grand Slam contender and champion of the 2019 CP International riding Darry Lou at Spruce Meadows on Sunday.

Madden went on to win the top prize of $1m after Lamaze and Fine Lady 5 finished with eight faults in the final round.

Congratulation to Beezie Madden 🇺🇸 and Darry Lou - the first woman Rolex Live Grand Slam contender and Champions of the 2019 CP International 🏆 #ChampionsMadeHere #SpruceMeadowsMasters pic.twitter.com/Au2yQiQpYA — Spruce Meadows (@Spruce_Meadows) September 8, 2019

Australian rider Rowan Willis on Blue Movie finished second on four faults and Austria's Max Kuhner on Chardonnay 79 in third on five faults.

"It feels amazing," said Beezie. "It's an honour to be here and any win is fantastic - but this one is pretty special - the second round was a real bear."