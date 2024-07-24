South Asian Heritage Month: Teenager Aamilah Aswat dreams to follow in footsteps of Khadija Mellah

Five years after Khadija Mellah became the first British Muslim woman to win a horse race in the UK, 18-year-old jockey Aamilah Aswat wishes to follow suit.

Aswat started riding ponies at the age of five and is a student at the Riding A Dream Academy, which was set up after Mellah's victory in the Magnolia Cup to support young people from ethnic backgrounds into British horse racing.

The Magnolia Cup, which is held at Goodward, is an annual race between 12 women from different backgrounds that raises money for women-focused charities.

Aswat hopes that - like Mellah before her - she can inspire people from diverse backgrounds to get in to racing.

"I'm one of the first people to come out of the academy and follow in Khadija footsteps and do this race. I feel honoured," she said.

"When I was younger, I looked up to Khadija. I'm hoping that more people can maybe look up to me and come forward because that's what we need.

Image: Aswat started riding ponies at the age of five and is a student at the Riding A Dream Academy, which was set up to support young people from ethnic backgrounds into British horse racing

"We need more jockeys who look like me. Whenever I come into any race yard or at the races, it automatically feels daunting because you look around and you don't see anyone of your colour. But everyone is very welcoming."

Growing up in Gloucester, Aswat was subjected to racist abuse due to her heritage - her mother's side is Jamaican, and her father's side is Indian.

"It was quite hard for me growing up because you would face quite a lot of racial abuse. But you just obviously learn to work past that," she said.

While still at secondary school, Aswat joined the Khadijah Mellah Scholarship, the academy's flagship programme, which took place at the British Racing School. It allowed her to develop her knowledge of racing and look after and ride horses.

"I love bonding with them," she said, smiling. "They're so therapeutic, without them realising. Waking up every morning knowing that they'll be there is really nice.

Image: 'We need more jockeys who look like me. Whenever I come into any race yard or at the races, it automatically feels daunting'

Aswat graduated from the Foundation Course at the School and now works for Grand National-winning trainer, Kim Bailey.

She will consider getting her jockey licence in the future, as she believes gaining experience is the most important thing.

When asked why she was attracted to being a professional jockey, Aswat replied: "It's just the thrill of it really. I love the thrill of going so fast on an animal that has a mind of its own and that can do whatever they want.

"But they trust you, and you trust them. It's just being brave to go on an animal like that."

South Asian Heritage Month runs from July 18 to August 17 this year. Sky Sports News' 'Free to be Me' series embraces individual narratives and diverse experiences of those of South Asian heritage.