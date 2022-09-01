Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League and French Group Three action on stellar Thursday!

The Racing League roadshow heads to Windsor for Week Four, with the competition for leading jockey and region hotting up as Sean Levey and London & The South bid to maintain their advantages.

5.30 Windsor - Wales & The West set for big night

The winners in Week Three had to be Wales & The West, as they clawed back what looked like an unassailable London & The South lead, and now trail by just a point as we head to Windsor.

The venue should favour the league leaders, but the third race (5:30) could well be crucial as Neil Callan takes the ride for Wales & The West on Dora Penny, a horse who has won on her last four starts for the David Evans team.

For the same team, Mokaatil lines up again in search of more points with Adam Kirby in the saddle, whilst Yorkshire will be hoping for improvement from Quest For Fun, who was a beaten favourite all the way back in Week One for the Julie Camacho yard.

Image: Racing League standings after Week Three

2.00 Sedgefield - Caramelised a sweet selection over hurdles?

Free-going four-year-old Caramelised clearly has plenty of ability but will need to settle better in order to take the Vickers Bet Handicap Hurdle (2:00) at Sedgefield, with plenty of intriguing opponents in opposition.

The Alan King-trained gelding hasn't won over hurdles since going back-to-back in juvenile events last season, but was beaten just over five lengths in a better race at Market Rasen last month.

Of the opposition, Gordon's Jet lines up for the Brian Ellison team with Brian Hughes in the saddle, having had a pipe opener on the flat in the Racing League three weeks ago, topping the weights in this Class 3 race.

3.27 ParisLongchamp - Rodney out to land elusive Group race

The admirably-consistent Rocket Rodney will bid to finally bag a deserved Group Three prize in the Prix d'Arenberg (3:27) over in the French capital.

After an excellent second behind Little Big Bear at Royal Ascot, he took a Listed heat at Sandown but has since again placed at Goodwood and then at York in the Ebor meeting.

Image: Rocket Rodney stretches clear to win the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown on Friday

This looks his best chance to date, although Amo Racing's Lady Hollywood looks an intriguing rival for the Alice Haynes team, having won a Listed race at Naas before disappointing at York earlier this month.

Kerindia is another to note, having finished third in a Deauville Group Three for the Michael Bell team although has since disappointed at York.

