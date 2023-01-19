Danny Brock: Former jockey disqualified for 15 years following BHA corruption hearing

Former jockey Danny Brock has been disqualified for 15 years after a British Horseracing Authority independent disciplinary panel found him in breach of the rules regarding corruption and fraud.

The rider was subject to a BHA disciplinary hearing in December alongside five other individuals who were collectively found to have conspired to profit from Brock's corruption.

The breaches related to three races on the all-weather between December 2018 and March 2019, though the panel were also asked to consider six further races to highlight the contrast between rides on which Brock was attempting to win the race and occasions on which he was not.

The five other parties were Sean McBride, who is assistant trainer to his father Philip 'Charlie' McBride in Newmarket, Luke Olley, Eugene Maloney, Andrew Perring and Luke Howells.

The panel considered there to be an evident pattern between the outcome of the races in question and the betting habits of the other individuals involved in the hearing - with Brock seemingly riding to attain a profitable result for his co-defendants.

An example put forward was a five-furlong contest at Southwell on March 7, 2019, when Brock was aboard Samovar and his co-defendants had collectively staked a five-figure sum on the only other runner in the two-horse race, Tricky Dicky.

Samovar dwelt in the stalls and the panel deemed Brock to have been late in removing the horse's blindfold before making little effort until a furlong from home, with the horse eventually beaten by 10 lengths.

Of the six individuals involved, only McBride chose to cooperate with the hearing and give evidence before the panel, with Brock opting not to take time away from his new career as a greyhound trainer to attend.

McBride was disqualified for seven years, whereas Maloney, Perring and Howells have been excluded since 2020 for failing to cooperate with proceedings and will not have any appeal into that exclusion entertained by the BHA for a period of 15 years.

The panel established that none of Olley's alleged breaches could be proven but he too has been subject to an exclusion since 2020 for failing to comply with the BHA's investigation when it began.

The horses ridden by Brock in the three races in question have been disqualified and his own disqualification will take effect immediately.

Image: Danny Brock was one of six people facing a disciplinary hearing

"This welcome outcome sends a powerful message that conduct of this nature will never be tolerated in British racing," a BHA statement read.

"The conduct of the individuals found in breach in this case risked undermining confidence in our sport and flagrantly disregarded the hard work and dedication of people up and down the country who carry out their duties in good faith.

"It is vital that supporters and bettors have faith in the fairness and integrity of our sport. At the same time, participants must have absolute confidence that they are competing on a level playing field.

"We are grateful to the panel for their diligence in hearing and passing judgement on this important case."