Elite Status on course for Newbury Group 3 Hackwood Stakes return

Royal Ascot absentee Elite Status is set to head to the Newbury Group 3 Hackwood Stakes on Saturday following a knocked joint in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Cup.

Elite Status is set to make his competitive return in the Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Karl Burke's colt was considered a major contender for last month's Commonwealth Cup having made an impressive start to his three-year-old campaign in the Carnarvon Stakes over the Hackwood course and distance in May, but he knocked a joint on the journey to Berkshire and was subsequently withdrawn.

Having nursed his charge back to full fitness, Burke is looking forward to getting him back on track in this weekend's Group 3 contest, for which he is one of 13 entries.

"He hopefully will end up in the Hackwood and I am glad we did decide to swerve Newmarket and the July Cup because I don't think the soft, loose ground would have suited him," said the Spigot Lodge handler.

"Inisherin was going for that anyway (same owner), so we said we would just take our time with Elite Status and go for the Hackwood, which is on a track he obviously performed very well at earlier in the year.

"Hopefully he goes there (on Saturday) and performs and then can step up and go to Haydock for the Group 1 (Sprint Cup)."

Among Elite Status' potential rivals is another top-class sprinter from North Yorkshire in Regional.

Having sidestepped the July Cup on account of the rain-softened ground, Ed Bethell's speedster could be rerouted to Newbury for his first start since finishing second to Asfoora in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot last month.

Clive Cox has entered Diligent Harry and the improving James's Delight, while William Haggas looks likely to saddle the Commonwealth Cup runner-up Lake Forest.

Last year's winner Commanche Falls, trained by Michael Dods, also features.

Watch the action from Newbury on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing