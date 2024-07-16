Windsor cup incident: Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton condemns racegoer who threw object at winning horse

Windsor racecourse has launched an investigation to find the individual responsible for throwing a plastic cup towards a winning horse on Monday.

The cup can be clearly seen by the Sky Sports Racing cameras as the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Due To Henry crossed the line in the concluding contest.

The object appears to narrowly miss the three-year-old and his rider William Buick, as well the horses in behind.

Windsor's clerk of the course Charlie Rees told the Racing Post on Tuesday: "We don't want to see things like that on British racecourses.

"We obviously saw it happen in real-time and I radioed security immediately. However, due to the rain, everyone ran in for shelter and the individual couldn't be identified there and then.

"However, RaceTech have been very helpful and we also have our own footage, so if we find the individual then they won't be welcome back to Windsor again."

Johnson Houghton expressed her disgust at the incident, telling the Racing Post: "No harm was done, but harm could be done. It's certainly something that needs to be cracked down on.

"It looks like it was thrown and it's not great to see. We don't want to see it but luckily nothing happened and the horse didn't duck out. Although it was my horse, it's not just my issue, it's a racecourse issue."