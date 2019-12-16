Martin Fuchs victorious at Rolex Grand Prix at CHI Geneva

4:01 Watch how Martin Fuchs became the new Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping live contender with the narrowest of victories Watch how Martin Fuchs became the new Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping live contender with the narrowest of victories

Switzerland's Martin Fuchs is the new Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping live contender following his victory in the Rolex Grand Prix at CHI Geneva.

The formidable duo of Fuchs and Clooney 51 once again showed the strength of their partnership, producing a speedy clear round in the jump-off (38.60 seconds) that proved impossible to catch.

Great Britain's Scott Brash was just 0.05 seconds behind and secured second place with Hello Senator and Belgium's Jerome Guery finished in third.

It is one of best shows in the world and one that every rider wants to win. I am so happy that I was able to be so competitive at this Rolex Major and to win the Rolex Grand Prix in front of my home crowd is so special. Martin Fuchs

"This is a huge win for me, it is certainly a career highlight and tops off an unbelievable year for me," Fuchs said. "I'm so happy."

1:12 Scott Brash was "delighted" with how Hello Senator performed after an emotional day prior

It was an emotional Saturday evening at the CHI Geneva as the show jumping world bid goodbye to Brash's legendary horse, Hello Sanctos, with a special retirement service.

Brash paid tribute to the horse that helped him become the only rider to have won the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping.

"He's made all my dreams come true and I really can't thank him enough for what he has done. I also need to thank my owners for believing in me and believing in Sanctos.

"We had an incredible partnership and I hope he will be remembered as a superstar."