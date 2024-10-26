Football Eseries: Watch free live stream as eight EAFC players compete for place at Women's Esports Finals

Eight EAFC players will battle it out this Saturday live from the Sky Guild Gaming Centre for an opportunity to qualify for a position at the Women's Esports Finals - watch live below from 4pm
Saturday 26 October 2024 11:08, UK
Watch the Football Eseries this weekend as eight of the UK's best EAFC players compete for a place at the Women's Esports Finals.
Introducing the Sky Broadband Football Eseries. This isn't just another EAFC competition. It's a platform where women will take centre stage, competing at the highest level in esports. We're breaking down barriers and levelling the playing field.
The UK's top six female EAFC players will then be gathered on the live stage for their toughest trial yet, where the winner will receive a share of prize money, a pro contract with Guild Esports and free Sky Broadband for 24 months.
