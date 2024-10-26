Football Eseries: Watch free live stream as eight EAFC players compete for place at Women's Esports Finals

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch the Football Eseries this weekend as eight of the UK's best EAFC players compete for a place at the Women's Esports Finals.

Introducing the Sky Broadband Football Eseries. This isn't just another EAFC competition. It's a platform where women will take centre stage, competing at the highest level in esports. We're breaking down barriers and levelling the playing field.

Eight EAFC players will battle it out this Saturday live from the Sky Guild Gaming Centre for an opportunity to qualify for a position at the Women's Esports Finals.

The UK's top six female EAFC players will then be gathered on the live stage for their toughest trial yet, where the winner will receive a share of prize money, a pro contract with Guild Esports and free Sky Broadband for 24 months.

You can watch the action unfold using the stream at the top of this page.