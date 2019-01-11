Mark Hager named head coach of GB and England women's teams

Mark Hager succeeds Danny Kerry as head coach

Mark Hager has resigned as head coach of New Zealand's women's team to take up the corresponding position with Great Britain and England.

Hager served for a decade with the Black Sticks, leading them to the gold medal at last year's Commonwealth Games as well as fourth place at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 - their best results at the Olympics.

His new job sees him succeed Danny Kerry, who left the post after 13 years in charge to take the equivalent job with the men's teams.

Hager, who won a bronze medal with Australia at Atlanta 1996, will link up with the current Olympic champions for the first time ahead of their FIH Pro League away games next month.

GB and England Hockey performance director Ed Barney said: "This is a key appointment for us, which is why we have dedicated a large amount of time to the recruitment process.

"We have involved a number of people throughout the hockey world and were left with no doubt about Mark's personal attributes, the quality of his work and that he was the ideal head coach for our programme."

Hager added: "To be given the responsibility to lead a squad that has been very successful on the world stage is something I do not take lightly.

"The role as head coach is a terrific opportunity and I can't thank Great Britain and England Hockey enough for entrusting me to lead their programme moving forward."