Patrice Evra: Former Manchester Utd full-back to make MMA debut in Paris event in May

Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra will make his mixed martial arts debut in Paris next month.

The 43-year-old will compete in a bout at Professional Fighters League Europe's Paris event on May 23 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.

Evra has been doing combat training for nearly a decade and has been preparing for his competitive bow alongside friend and PFL star Cedric Doumbe.

It has not yet been announced who Evra will fight against, and he said: "You guys should know by now, I love this game too.

"I've performed on the world's biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me.

"I've been training alongside the best in the world for years and they'll also tell you I'm ready for this. I'm going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on May 23, so come watch the spectacle."

PFL CEO Pete Murray added: "I'm told he loves this game as much as us, and we'll find out on 23 May! We're incredibly excited to have the superstar that is Patrice Evra fight under the PFL banner, as we're all about exciting match-ups and making history.

Evra spent eight-and-a-half years at Manchester United, winning five Premier League titles among a host of honours.

He moved on to Juventus in 2014 and retired six years ago, with his final appearances coming in a brief spell for West Ham.

