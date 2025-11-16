UFC 322: England's Leon Edwards suffers KO defeat on night Islam Makhachev becomes two-weight champion

Islam Makhachev has become a two-division champion in the UFC after dominating Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title in New York - on the night England's Leon Edwards fell to a third successive defeat.

Edwards was beaten by Carlos Prates, losing via KO in the second round after being struck by a straight left from the Brazilian.

The 34-year-old's latest setback follows being submitted by Sean Brady in March and a decision defeat to Belal Muhammad back in July 2024 when he shipped the welterweight championship.

Image: Edwards has lost his last three fights

Edwards' position in the pecking order is unclear but Makhachev is at the head of the welterweight division now after a comprehensive win at Madison Square Garden.

All three judges scored the Russian's fight with Australia's Della Maddalena 50-45 in his favour as the former lightweight champion took his career record to 28-1 with his 16th consecutive victory.

The 34-year-old's winning streak is tied with Anderson Silva for the longest in UFC history.

Makhachev, who has not been beaten since 2015, said afterwards: "This is the dream. All my life I've fought for this. I worked hard for this moment.

"My life has changed [after stepping up to welterweight from lightweight]. I didn't have to cut weight. I can do what I want. It made this night easy."

Image: Russia's Islam Makhachev reacts after winning the UFC welterweight title

"Open the White House, I am coming," added Makhachev, as he referred to the event being held on the South Lawn in Washington, DC in June 2026.

Makhachev vs Topuria in future after Russian called 'boring'?

Della Maddalena, who had claimed the welterweight title by beating Muhammad in his previous bout in May, struggled to cope with Makhachev's calf kicks, head strikes and grappling ability as he saw his record dip to 18-3.

Makhachev could face current UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria in future with the latter slamming the Russian on social media.

The Georgian wrote on X: "You're the most boring thing in this game. Every day I'm more certain I put you to sleep."

Elsewhere in New York, Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her flyweight championship with victory over ex-strawweight champion Zhang Weili, matching Amanda Nunes for the most wins in UFC title fights with 11.

Image: Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended the flyweight championship at Madison Square Garden

Shevchenko, 37, was given every round by the judges

"This is the art of martial arts," she said. "When there is an opponent who is super hard in their weight class against all other opponents, but when they are here, in front of me, they can't do anything.

"I was prepared for the hardest challenge. I knew I couldn't exchange with Weili; she has super punching power. That's why I was working very hard and smart to use distance and wrestling."