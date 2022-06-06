Davy Morgan dies after accident at Isle of Man TT races

Davy Morgan, pictured here in 2007 racing in the Isle of Man TT, has died aged 52

Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan has died following an accident at the Isle of Man TT races, organisers have announced.

The 52-year-old is the third competitor to lose his life at this year's festival.

Morgan, a veteran of the TT scene, crashed on the mountain section of the course during the final lap of Monday's Supersport Race.

A statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Davy Morgan, 52, from Saintfield, Northern Ireland, was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy's partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Morgan first raced at the TT in 2002 and was making his 80th start at the event. He recorded 49 finishes with 25 top-20 finishes.

His death comes after Welsh rider Mark Purslow was killed in qualifying last week and French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel died after an incident on Saturday.