Two riders die after 'catastrophic accident' in British Superbikes race at Oulton Park

Shane Richardson (left) and Owen Jenner passed away following a 'catastrophic' incident at Oulton Park

Two riders have died and another has suffered significant injuries following a "catastrophic accident" during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park.

Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries in an 11-bike crash at the first corner of the opening lap.

Tom Tunstall, 47, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries. Five other riders were treated at the track for minor injuries, while three more escaped unharmed.

A statement from organisers MotorSport Vision Racing read: "At the start of this afternoon's Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling.

"The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

"Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

"This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.

"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary."