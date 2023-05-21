Indy 500 qualifying: McLaren soar as Felix Rosenqvist makes history
The 107th edition of the Indy 500 is upon us; former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson will look to defend his crown after his triumph at the Brickyard 12 months ago; you can follow all the action from the race itself on Sunday, May 28 on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 21/05/23 8:26am
Arrow McLaren's Felix Rosenqvist produced the fastest run on the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday.
Rosenqvist, a former Chip Ganassi Racing driver, led the McLaren charge by posting the fastest four-lap average. His late afternoon run of 233.947 mph was the third fastest four-lap qualifying effort in race history.
"It was pretty mind blowing how we found so much speed," Rosenqvist said. "What a run. Just a fun time to be in an Arrow McLaren. We are definitely looking good right now."
Alexander Rossi made it a McLaren 1-2, setting an average of 233.528mph, with a fastest single-lap of 234.177mph.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou was third quickest with 233.528mph, while Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) was fourth, ahead of Scott Dixon (CGR) who enjoyed his best run at the warmest part of the day, and was also forced to change his engine overnight.
Tony Kanaan, who starts his final race next weekend, rolled back the years with a 233.347mph effort to make it three McLarens in the top six.
The first four rows of the field will be set Sunday in a final round of qualifying for the fastest 12 drivers.
