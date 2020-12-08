Sky Sports enjoys its highest ever day of viewing

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Southampton 3-2 in a thrilling game at St Mary's

Sky Sports has enjoyed yet another record-breaking day of sport with an average of 1.17m viewers tuning into Sky Sports channels on Sunday, November 29, according to BARB numbers*.

The channel portfolio numbers peaked at 4m viewers at 3.50pm, in the final minutes of Southampton vs Manchester United in the Premier League and just after the restart of the dramatic Bahrain GP in Formula 1.

In fact, it was another bumper day of live sport with a Super Sunday triple-header headlined by Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event with Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest from the EFL Championship on Sky Sports Football.



Sky Sports Cricket aired the second T20 International between South Africa and England, Sky Sports NFL featured the Colts facing the Titans and the Buccaneers up against the Chiefs with RedZone on Sky Sports Mix.

And Sky Sports News was there to cover all the headlines and breaking news on a busy day of live sport.

The latest record-breaking statistics come just weeks after Sky Sports broke viewing records in October.

Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster said: "It's great to see how important live sport continues to be to our customers. We are proud that Sky Sports is home to some of the biggest sporting events in the world and we remain very privileged to deliver all the drama as it unfolds to millions of viewers"



It's a busy festive period of live sport on Sky with over 60 matches from the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership.

This Saturday also sees live world championship boxing, with Anthony Joshua defending his titles against Kubrat Pulev on Sky Sports Box Office. Also this month, the World Darts Championship gets under way live from Alexandra Palace with Peter Wright defending his title. In basketball, the NBA season will get under way while domestically the BBL continues. Sky Sports will bring viewers live NFL coverage on its dedicated channel, Sky Sports NFL.

It's gearing up to be another unmissable month of live sport on Sky Sports.

*29th November 2020, 0600-0200