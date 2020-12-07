David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Millwall vs QPR, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Gary Rowett's side had a reasonably good start and found themselves among the play-off places in October, only to gradually drop into mid-table after a strange November when they drew all five league games. They need to find their killer instinct.

I can't fault Millwall's defensive record - bettered by only four teams in the division - but I just sense Rangers will want to avenge the previous three defeats, having taken the lead in two of them.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Cardiff, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

After two mediocre campaigns, Stoke are finally reaching the levels they expected to when they were relegated from the Premier League. The Potters have won three of their last five and have kept three successive clean sheets, which is even more impressive given 20-year-old goalkeeper Josef Bursik only made his debut on November 21.

Neil Harris is, understandably, a happy man at the moment. Last month, he demanded improvement from his squad and they've certainly delivered, with wins over Luton, Huddersfield and Watford. This should be a cracker and really could go either way, but I think Stoke will shade it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Bournemouth, Tuesday 7.45pm

I'm impressed with the way Swansea are ticking along at the moment. As I said last week, they don't have the biggest squad, but they bounced back to the defeat to Middlesbrough with a pretty routine win over Luton, who were in positive spirits after beating Norwich in front of a crowd at Kenilworth Road.

Jason Tindall wanted a response from his side after their surprise defeat to Preston last week and he got that with a 4-0 win away at Barnsley, though the game itself wasn't quite as one-sided as the result suggested. I'll go for a high-scoring draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm

It's nine games without defeat for Thomas Frank's men going into Wednesday's game but they probably should've picked up a fourth straight win on Saturday, when they conceded late on to draw with Blackburn.

Things are finally heading in the right direction for Derby, too. They've taken five points from a possible nine since Wayne Rooney took over on an interim basis and the win over Millwall was their first in over two months. This test might come a little too soon for them, however.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Blackburn, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It is so tight in the top half of the Championship at the moment and a sequence of wins could propel any one of 10 or so teams to within reach of the automatic promotion places. Bristol City are one of those teams but the fact their winning streaks have preceded a disappointing run of results has let them down somewhat so far.

As was the case last season, Blackburn are on a quiet climb towards the play-off places. Their attacking options make them prime candidates to get there, particularly if they can keep Adam Armstrong injury-free. Away win here, for me.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.45pm

Norwich surprised a few when they were held by Coventry and then well beaten by Luton at Kenilworth Road but they got back to winning ways with a hard-fought win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend and their title push is back on track.

Since the end of the November international break, things just haven't been clicking for Forest. The defeat to Reading made it five games without a goal and left them hovering above the relegation zone they could soon find themselves in. This should be a pretty routine win for Norwich.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Coventry vs Luton (Tues 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday (Tues 7.45pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Rotherham (Tues 7.45pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Wycombe (Wed 7.45pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Middlesbrough (Wed 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Birmingham (Wed 7.45pm): 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)