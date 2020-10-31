Coronavirus: Premier League and elite sports allowed to continue during five-week 'circuit break' lockdown across England

Premier League football and other elite sports can continue due to the testing regimes in place for professional sportspeople

Premier League football and other elite sports will be allowed to continue during a five-week 'circuit break' lockdown which will start in England on Thursday.

Premier League football and other elite sports can continue due to the testing regimes in place for professional sportspeople, but amateur sports will be put on hold.

Gyms will be shut but people can continue to exercise for unlimited periods outdoors, either with people from their own households or on a one-to-one basis with one person from another household.

The measures, which will begin on Thursday and run through November until December 2, will see the closure of pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops. This will also see a nationwide ban on different households mixing inside homes, although schools, universities and colleges will remain open.

New lockdown measures until December 2 Closure of pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops

Nationwide ban on different households mixing inside homes

Schools, universities and colleges to remain open

Construction work encouraged to continue, and courts and parliament to remain open

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

