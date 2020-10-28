Coronavirus: NFL planning 20 per cent Super Bowl capacity amid safety concerns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium is set to hold Super Bowl LV

The NFL is planning to restrict Super Bowl seating to just 20 per cent at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium over coronavirus health and safety concerns, according to US reports.

Raymond James Stadium, which was expected have a capacity crowd of close to 75,000 for the February 7 NFL championship game, would instead host between 13,000 to 15,000 fans, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The reduction would make one of the hardest tickets in sport to come by even tougher to find.

The report said spectators would have to wear masks and sit in pods six feet (1.83m) apart.

The NFL did not respond to a request for comment.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created havoc with the NFL calendar with positive cases forcing a shuffling of the schedule and leaving open the possibility of adding an 18th week of games to the regular season.

The United States has had a surge in Covid-19 cases recently with the death toll reaching more than 227,000 Americans.

NFL trade deadline: Who could move?

As the NFL's November 3 trade deadline approaches, postseason contenders are gearing up to boost their hopes while those already staring at losing records eye draft capital.

The NFC East could be a prime chopping block in light of a dismal start to the year for all four teams, wide receivers are likely to be in demand and one or two high-profile surprises may be in the offing.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was recently traded by the Minnesota Vikings to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick. He had played just five games in Minnesota having been acquired via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 31.

Could John Ross move on from the Bengals?

The New York Giants also traded their 2019 sack leader Markus Golden back to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. A day after it was reported he was on the trade block, veteran defensive end Everson Griffen, who signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in August after 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, was traded to the Detroit Lions for a conditional 2021 sixth-round pick.

Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters, running back Kenyan Drake, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Leonard Williams were among the high-profile movers prior to the 2019 cut-off point.

This year's deadline is at 4pm ET on Tuesday, after which teams will not be able to trade until the 2021 league year begins.

Read the full feature to find out which players could be on the move next Tuesday...

