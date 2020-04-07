Rob Gronkowski wins 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36

0:54 Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is the new 24/7 champion Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is the new 24/7 champion

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is the new 24/7 champion after pinning his good friend Mojo Rawley on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

The event was held on a closed set with only essential personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and was the host for Wrestlemania 36, jumped off a balcony landing on several wrestlers, including his friend Mojo Rawley.

He got up and pinned Rawley - who had only won the title on Saturday after pinning R-Truth in a sneak attack - to become the latest WWE titleholder.

Gronk announced his retirement in March 2019 after a nine-year career.