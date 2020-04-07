Tom Brady says Tampa Bay Buccaneers move a chance to be seen and heard

Tom Brady became a free agent for the first time in his career before agreeing a move to the Bucs

Tom Brady is embracing his fresh start in Florida and says moving from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives him a chance to be "seen and heard".

The veteran quarterback spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots, reaching nine Super Bowls and winning six.

He became a free agent for the first time in March and left for the Buccaneers, signing a two-year, $50m contract to play for coach Bruce Arians and the Bucs' talented offense.

1:37 Tight end O.J. Howard believes Tom Brady's impending arrival at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has raised the aspirations of the franchise Tight end O.J. Howard believes Tom Brady's impending arrival at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has raised the aspirations of the franchise

Writing in The Players' Tribune, Brady said: "Playing for one team for 20 years has been an amazing ride and experience. But doing the same thing year after year brings its own challenges.

"A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great. But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn't been done yet.

"Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard.

Patriots fans have said an emotional goodbye to Brady

"I know my time there will be as amazing in its own way as what came before.

"Right now I have no idea how to get to Raymond James Stadium, or where the meeting rooms are, or where everybody sits. It will be a learning curve."

Brady will turn 43 in August, but he does not expect to be limited by his body.

He added: "Physically, I'm as capable of doing my job as I've ever been."