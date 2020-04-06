NFL announces 2010s All-Decade Team with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers included

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the quarterbacks for the 2010s All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Brady was one of eight unanimous selections - Drew Brees was left off the list - along with retired Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and the Baltimore Ravens duo of kicker Justin Tucker and recently retired offensive guard Marshal Yanda.

Brady, 42, was also on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

The 55-member team is the result of votes cast by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee.

Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was named one of the all-decade team's coaches, with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was also on the 2000s all-decade team, the other. Carroll posted a 100-59-1 record from 2010-2019.

"Is he the defensive coordinator, and I'm the head coach?" Carroll quipped when informed of the selection along with Belichick, who was hired to replace Carroll in New England after the Patriots went 8-8 in 1999.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was also left off the list, however, the Legion of Boom secondary of the Seahawks was represented by safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Marshawn Lynch also are part of the team of the 2010s.

2010s All-Decade Team Roster:

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent this month

OFFENSE

QB: Tom Brady Aaron Rodgers. RB: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson WR: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones. FLEX: Darren Sproles. TE: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce. OT: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas. OG: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda. C: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey.

DEFENSE

DE: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt. DT: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Chandler Jones. LB: Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis. CB: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman. S: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle. DB: Chris Harris Jr., Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS

P: Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler. K: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker. PR: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles. KR: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll.

