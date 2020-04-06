NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirms 2020 Draft will be 'fully virtual'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell received unanimous approval from his executive committee to hold the draft as scheduled in April

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has contacted teams across the league confirming that the 2020 draft will be conducted using a fully virtual format.

The news comes as expected amid efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the United States, with team facilities having been closed and pre-Draft visits already prohibited for prospects.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero took to Twitter to reveal Monday's letter from the commissioner, who also notes that facilities will remain closed 'indefinitely'.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just informed clubs in a memo that club facilities will remain closed indefinitely and the league will conduct a “fully virtual” draft, with club personnel separately located in their homes. pic.twitter.com/28t2kNnLAI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 6, 2020

The approach requires individuals to remain in their separate homes as the draft takes place in its originally-scheduled slot of April 23-25, serving as a means of social distancing.

Commissioner Goodell states: "In response to developing conditions and the advice of medical and public health experts, authorities at all levels of government have expanded the scope and extended the duration of orders requiring residents to shelter-in-place ("stay at home" orders) and closing non-essential businesses.

"These orders now cover the vast majority of residents and include every NFL home community. In some locations, these orders extend as far as June, and we should expect that this trend will continue."

He later adds: "Because of these circumstances, clubs have been advised to prepare to conduct the 2020 Draft entirely outside of their facilities and in a fully virtual format, with club personnel in separate locations and able to communicate with one another and Draft headquarters by phone or internet.

"We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the Competition Committee and CEC, and this will confirm that clubs will conduct their Draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes."

The NFL has been keen to avoid moving the draft from its April 23 start date after announcing on March 16 that all public events associated with the occasion had been cancelled.

Rather than travelling for team interviews, college prospects have instead spoken with coaches and officials over phone or video call.

Teams are typically only permitted to arrange 30 pre-draft visits each year, with the new measures ruling they are able to conduct three one-hour phone or video call interviews per week.

Offseason workout programs had been due to get underway on April 6 for teams welcoming new head coaches, while the coronavirus pandemic has also seen the league push back the 2020 schedule release from pre-draft to no later than May 9.

