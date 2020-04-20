Mo Farah thinks Tokyo Olympics delay could boost gold medal hopes

Mo Farah is set to defend his 10,000-metre title at next year's Games in Tokyo

Sir Mo Farah believes the Olympics being postponed might prove a blessing in disguise for his gold medal hopes.

The four-time Olympic champion will be 38 by the time the Tokyo event is due to take place next summer after being pushed back a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Farah is aiming to defend his 10,000-metres title and feels the extra time could help him readjust to the track after focusing on marathons for two years.

1:43 Farah is showing his support for NHS staff by participating in the NHS Running for Heroes campaign, having been nominated by John Terry Farah is showing his support for NHS staff by participating in the NHS Running for Heroes campaign, having been nominated by John Terry

He told Athletics Weekly: "It is probably, in my honest opinion, not a bad thing for me because it gives you a bit more time to train for it, to do more races, because I would have gone from the marathon and then the following year straight to the track."

Farah admitted he could return to action at the Great North Run, which is due to take place on September 13, but will not go any longer than a half-marathon.

"I'm not thinking about marathons, to be honest with you," he said. "I'm just thinking, Tokyo.

"You'll definitely see me doing a similar thing to what you've seen before. Do a few races and get strong and get fit and then from there go on to the track and use the track leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, a combination of different races."