Ronnie O'Sullivan stunned by Stuart Bingham in World Snooker Championship quarter-finals

Ronnie O’Sullivan suffered a surprise exit in the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals as he was beaten 13-10 by Stuart Bingham.

The pair began the final session of their last-eight clash on Wednesday evening locked at 8-8 and the close-fought nature of the contest continued across the first four frames.

But after the mid-session interval, 2015 world champion Bingham reeled off three consecutive frames to send O'Sullivan crashing out and set up a semi-final with qualifier Jak Jones, who had caused a major upset earlier in the day by defeating Judd Trump.

More to follow...

