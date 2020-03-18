Charlie Martin to race at Nurburgring in 2020 as her 24 Hours of Le Mans quest continues

Charlie Martin says her 2020 season plans represent 'a big step' towards her 24 Hours of Le Mans goal

Charlie Martin will make her 24-hour endurance racing debut in Germany's VLN championship in 2020 as her historic Le Mans quest continues.

The Leicester-born driver will take to the iconic Nurburgring circuit in the BMW M240i Racing Cup this season after joining reigning champions Adrenalin Motorsport.

Martin is switching to a BMW M240i after racing in the Michelin Le Mans Cup last year (images via racepix.eu)

Martin was named as a Stonewall Sport Champion last November as part of the annual activation of the LGBT equality charity's Rainbow Laces campaign, which is supported by Sky Sports as part of TeamPride.

Her overall ambition in motorsport is to become the first racing driver who is transgender to compete in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans, with her VLN participation representing a significant step to achieving that goal.

"I'm excited to be heading to the Nürburgring," said Martin, who is switching from prototype racing last year in the Michelin Le Mans Cup. "So much work has gone into finding the right opportunity for hard racing in a competitive championship and VLN has everything I'm looking for.

"I've completed two test days so far and I'm enjoying adapting to the M240i. Coming from a prototype with downforce, you have to really hustle this car and drive right on the edge to get the most out of the mechanical grip."

The infamous Nordschleife at the Nurburgring was dubbed 'The Green Hell' by former F1 champion Jackie Stewart

The VLN Championship's opening two rounds have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Martin's debut will be delayed.

"Of course, I'm disappointed but it's the right decision," she added. "Safety is always the first priority and I hope that these precautions mean we'll get back to racing soon all the sooner."

Excited to announce I’m racing a BMW M240i Cup car in the VLN Nürburgring Endurance Series ! 🤩🇩🇪

I’ll also be making my 24hr debut in the ADAC Total N24 race 🎛🏁

📸 https://t.co/fN25RwinSe #GoCharlie #PositivePosts https://t.co/cTMZ9LGIxM pic.twitter.com/anQn7HS1xL — Charlie Martin (@GoCharlieM) March 18, 2020

Adrenalin's team principal Matthias Unger is delighted to have secured Martin on the champions' roster of drivers.

"Charlie has already shown her speed and has adapted very quickly to the new car during testing," said Unger. "We're looking forward to a successful season."

Martin, who is also an ambassador for both Racing Pride UK and Athlete Ally, has become an in-demand public speaker, discussing her unique journey as a trans woman in motorsport in a bid to further understanding around equality and inclusion.

"For us, she's the whole package and we're proud to have an LGBT+ woman representing our team both off and on the track in the year ahead. We're making history together and are excited to be alongside Charlie during her first 24-hour endurance race."

12:28 Charlie took Jamie Redknapp for a driving masterclass and discussed being trans in motorsport in Sky Sports' 'I'm Game' - watch the full episode Charlie took Jamie Redknapp for a driving masterclass and discussed being trans in motorsport in Sky Sports' 'I'm Game' - watch the full episode

Martin added: "I'm proud to be racing with Adrenalin who have a proven record in this championship, and it has been a great fit from the start.

"I see them as the perfect partners for my first 24-hour endurance outing and a big step towards my goal of competing at Le Mans."

For more information, visit Charlie's website at gocharlie.co.uk.

LGBT+ or an ally in sport? Share your story with Sky Sports in support of Rainbow Laces - contact us to learn more.