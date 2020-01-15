Laureus Awards: Liverpool, Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray all nominated

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk lifts the Champions League trophy aloft

Liverpool, Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray are among those nominated in the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have secured a unique double-nomination on the 20th anniversary of the awards.

Jurgen Klopp's side are included in the Team of the Year category for their UEFA Champions League victory over Tottenham in June.

They are also nominated in the Comeback of the Year category for their remarkable fightback in the semi-final of the tournament against Barcelona, which saw them overturn a 3-0 deficit to advance 4-3 on aggregate.

Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG Petronas are also celebrating a double nomination for the 2020 Awards.

The 35-year-old won his sixth Formula One World Championship in 2019 to make him second in the all-time list, one behind Michael Schumacher. His 11 Grand Prix wins took him to 84 career victories, just seven behind Schumacher.

Mercedes won a record sixth consecutive F1 Drivers and Constructors World Championships in 2019.

Lewis Hamilton won his sixth F1 World Championship in 2019

Hamilton won 11 of the 21 Grands Prix during the year, with his team-mate Valtteri Bottas claiming four.

Mercedes, who claimed their 100th Grand Prix victory in Mexico in October, are nominated for the Laureus Team of the Year Award, which they won in 2018.

Two-time Formula One world champion and Laureus Academy Member Mika Hakkinen said: "Lewis continues to dominate Formula One with the excellent Mercedes car he is driving. They both deserve their nominations. Whatever changes the sport makes, Lewis and Mercedes always seem to adapt.

"Congratulations to both of them. The big question everyone wants to know now is whether Lewis can pull level with Michael Schumacher on seven world titles next year. At the moment you would have to say it seems likely. It will make it an interesting year."

Andy Murray battled back from a career-threatening injury to win the European Open in Antwerp

Murray, who battled his way back to compete in top-flight tennis after career-threatening hip resurfacing surgery to win the 2019 European Open in Antwerp, is shortlisted in the Laureus World Comeback of the Year category.

The Scotsman's achievement in returning to action has been highlighted by Laureus Academy member Boris Becker.

"I never really expected to be making these comments about Andy, but it's great that I can," said Becker.

"He seemed to be on the point of retiring but over the years his fighting spirit has always been one of his strongest assets and that was evident in 2019. Not only did he get back playing on the circuit, but he won a tournament.

"That was an impressive achievement and he certainly deserves his nomination for the Laureus Comeback of the Year."

Simone Biles won a record-equalling five gold medals at the World Gymnastics Championships

Gymnast Simone Biles is bidding for her third Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award after she won five gold medals at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, equalling the record gold medal haul for the event.

Alice Tai won seven gold medals at the Para Swimming World Championships

Alice Tai, who won seven gold medals at the Para Swimming World Championships in London, is among those nominated in the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability category.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Coco Gauff is one of the nominees in the Breakthrough of the Year category after she reached the fourth round of the women's singles at Wimbledon, as well as the third round at the US Open in Flushing Meadows.

Coco Gauff made impressive progress on the women's tour

All the winners will be revealed at the Laureus World Sports Awards, which take place in Berlin on Friday.

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Lewis Hamilton (UK) Motor Racing

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics

Marc Marquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Football

Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis

Tiger Woods (USA) Golf

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Athletics

Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis

Megan Rapinoe (USA) Football

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Skiing

Laureus World Team of the Year

Liverpool (UK) Football

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (Germany) Motor Racing

South Africa Men's Rugby Team

Spain Men's Basketball Team

Toronto Raptors (Canada) Basketball

United States Women's Football Team

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year

Bianca Andreescu (Canada) Tennis

Egan Bernal (Colombia) Cycling

Coco Gauff (USA) Tennis

Japan Men's Rugby Team

Andy Ruiz Jr (USA) Boxing

Regan Smith (USA) Swimming

Laureus World Comeback of the Year

Nathan Adrian (USA) Swimming

Sophia Florsch (Germany) Motor Racing

Christian Lealiifano (Australia) Rugby

Kawhi Leonard (USA) Basketball

Liverpool (UK) Football

Andy Murray (UK) Tennis

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Omara Durand (Cuba) Athletics

Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis

Oksana Masters (USA) Skiing and Cycling

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Triathlon and Cycling

Manuela Schar (Switzerland) Wheelchair Athletics

Alice Tai (UK) Swimming

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Italo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing

Nyjah Huston (USA) Skateboarding

Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding

Rayssa Leal (Brazil) Skateboarding

Mark McMorris (Canada) Snowboarding

Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing