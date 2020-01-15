Ben Stokes: England all-rounder named ICC Player of the Year

Ben Stokes has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Player of the Year

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named ICC Player of the Year for 2019.

Stokes' incredible performances in the World Cup, especially in the Lord's final, and his crucial match-winning century in the Ashes Test at Headingley saw him land the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Accepting the award, voted for by members of the media and former players, Stokes said: "The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement.

"This award is testament to my team-mates and the support staff that have been there every step of the way. Fundamentally, without the support of these individuals, we would have never achieved our objective of lifting a major trophy."

Stokes was impressive with bat and ball throughout the voting period, scoring 719 runs and taking 12 wickets in 20 one-day internationals, as well as 821 runs and 22 wickets in 11 Test matches.

The Durham player also pulled off several memorable catches, including his one-handed leaping effort in the World Cup curtain-raiser against South Africa.

The 28-year-old was also named in both ICC teams of the year. He was the only English representative in the Test XI, but was joined by wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler in the ODI side.

Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins was named Test player of the year

Australia also fared well in the voting, with fast bowler Pat Cummins named Test player of the year for his haul of 59 wickets and prolific batsman Marnus Labuschagne winning emerging player of the year.

India opener Rohit Sharma was ODI player of the year, having scored seven 50-overs centuries including five at the World Cup.

ICC Men's Cricket Awards

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year - Ben Stokes (England)

Test Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins (Australia)

ODI Cricketer of the Year - Rohit Sharma (India)



T20I Performance of the Year - Deepak Chahar (India, 6-7 v Bangladesh)

Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Associate Cricketer of the Year - Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award - Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year - Richard Illingworth

ICC Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

ICC ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.