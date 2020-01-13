Jofra Archer: Racist abuse sees man banned for two years

Jofra Archer was racially abused during the final day of the first Test between England and New Zealand in November

The man responsible for racially abusing England cricketer Jofra Archer at the Bay Oval has been banned from attending international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand for two years.

Archer was targeted by racist abuse on the final day of the first Test between England and New Zealand in November, leading to a complaint being made with Tauranga police.

The Sussex seamer also confirmed he had been contacted by the man on social media.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

As a result of their inquiries, police have spoken to a 28-year-old Auckland man who subsequently admitted responsibility for the abuse. He was issued with a verbal warning for using insulting language.

New Zealand Cricket have since contacted the man and have also written to him, advising of his ban from all international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand until 2022.

NZC spokesman Anthony Crummy said if the man breached the conditions of his ban and attended a fixture he would be removed from the venue and could become subject to further police action.

"We'd again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavoury incident and reiterate once more that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable," said Mr Crummy.

Mr Crummy said NZC would continue to treat offensive language and/or behaviour seriously, with anti-racist messages posted on signs around the grounds, on the big screen, and delivered by ground-announcers.