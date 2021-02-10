Black Lives Matter: Sporting Equals launch panel to hold sports bodies to account over pledges

Maggie Alphonsi is part of the 10-person Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel

Sporting Equals have launched the Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel to hold to account publicly funded sporting organisations over their Black Lives Matter-inspired pledges.

Following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, millions across the globe took to the streets to protest in the name of the Black Lives Matter movement, campaigning against inequality and injustice black people continue to suffer.

Sports organisations around the world, including the Premier League, NBA and FIA, also released statements acknowledging the previous lack of action by many to improve the experience of black communities in the sport and physical activity sector.

The panel, which has its inaugural meeting on February 10, has been established to ensure momentum witnessed over 2020 continues to remain on the agenda going forward.

The panel is made up former athletes, coaches and professionals with skills and experience across sport and physical activity and empathy for the issues and challenges facing African and Caribbean communities.

Former QPR manager Chris Ramsey represents football in the new advisory panel

They include former QPR coach Chris Ramsey, former England rugby player Maggie Alphonshi and former England cricketer Devon Malcolm.

Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel key objectives: To act as a monitoring group to check and challenge publicly funded sport and physical activity organisations regarding statements made, interventions delivered and their impact

Identify and profile best practice of publicly funded sport and physical activity organisations.

Advise and guide Sporting Equals on commensurate matters related to the above.

"I am pleased to become a member of the Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel as I feel it is necessary to hold the publicly funded sport and physical activity organisations accountable to their words," said Maggie Alphonsi MBE.

"There were a flurry of statements in the summer which signalled support for the Black Lives Matter movement, it is my sincere wish that positive actions, outcomes and change is delivered by these organisations in terms of diversity, inclusion and equality for our communities in the UK sport and physical activity sector."

Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel members list: Chris Ramsey, Maggie Alphonsi, MBE, Devon Malcolm, Densign White MBE, Ama Agbeze, MBE, Kadeena Cox, MBE, Alexandra Rickham, Fiona May, Harley Hicks, Rodney Hinds.

